‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Producers Make A Huge Announcement About Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is switching things up once again for its forthcoming 12th season.

After introducing a few new faces into the mix last season, it is now confirmed that the show is going back to basics by bringing back former fan favorite, Kenya Moore, as a main cast member.

The show's home network, Bravo, confirmed that the former Miss USA has signed a contract to hold a peach for the Real Housewives of Atlanta's 12th season.