‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Producers Make A Huge Announcement About Kenya Moore

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Actress Kenya Moore and Darlene Grice pose for a photo during Kenya Moore in store appearance at Sally Beauty on May 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Producers Make A Huge Announcement About Kenya Moore

Her future with the franchise is confirmed.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is switching things up once again for its forthcoming 12th season.

After introducing a few new faces into the mix last season, it is now confirmed that the show is going back to basics by bringing back former fan favorite, Kenya Moore, as a main cast member.

The show's home network, Bravo, confirmed that the former Miss USA has signed a contract to hold a peach for the Real Housewives of Atlanta's 12th season.

Moore also broke the news to her Instagram followers, posting a photo of herself holding a peach. Its caption: "I was hungry so I snatched a [peach emoji]."

View this post on Instagram

I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

According to People, Moore, 48, left the show after its 10th season after contract negotiations for a full-time renewal allegedly fell through. She was first introduced to viewers in season five of the popular Bravo reality TV series.

In addition to Moore, longtime cast members, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are reportedly confirmed to return.

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs