Bill Cosby Channels Jesus To Send A Deeply Ironic Message To Men

Bill Cosby is celebrating his 82nd birthday today (July 12) behind bars. However, that hasn't stopped the fallen comedian from issuing some advice that many may deem ironic.
The comic-turned-convicted sex offender took to his social media accounts on Friday morning to urge "all men" to "man up & become men of valor."
"I would like to thank all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday," his post started.
It went on to claim that Cosby's fellow inmates at SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Pennsylvania, asked him, "Mr. Cosby – is there anything special you would like for your birthday?"
In response, he quoted one of his favorite Bible verses: "I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: 1 Corinthians 13:11 — When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things."
He concluded his post with a more direct message, dedicated "to all men."
"It's a time to be Great Fathers, Great American Citizens & Great Husbands. Man Up & Become Men of Valor," he wrote.
Cosby is currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
