Bill Cosby Makes Bizarre Jokes During Sex Offender Evaluation

Bill Cosby 's recent approach to his psych evaluation, which cemented his level three sex offender status, turned off a state board who deemed him a "sexually violent predator."

According to Radar Online, Cosby is heading back to court for a pre-sentencing hearing after he unapologetically cracked jokes during his psychological evaluation and refused to speak regarding the assaults that he is being accused of.

"He wouldn't speak about the assault," an insider told the site. "That's one of the main factors behind their decision. He joked about everything!"

Earlier this month, the fallen comic was dubbed a "sexually violent predator" by mental health professionals following the evaluation which took place at his Pennsylvania estate.

Throughout the process, Cosby, 81, reportedly joked about iSpy, The Cosby Show and Fat Albert, and firmly refused to speak on the case. The source reports that he was worried he would incriminate himself, though he was already convicted of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

"He doesn't care," the insider continued. "He said he's going to jail anyway, so this evaluation won't make a difference and he refuses to be told what to do by anyone — even his wife, let alone some stranger... He's still joking about the evaluation. He said, 'I didn't see this one coming!' I don't think he understands how serious this is, or he just doesn't care. Either or, it's bad news."