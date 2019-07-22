Taye Diggs Explains Why He 'Will Always Be In Support' Of Jussie Smollett

Taye Diggs and Jussie Smollett have worked closely on Fox's Empire, and it appears that the two have fostered a strong friendship. In fact, despite the disgraced actor's recent legal woes, the Hollywood icon is maintaining that he will always have his back.

In a recent interview with Extra, Diggs stressed that he will continue to be a friend to Smollett regardless of his damaged public image.

"He's my boy and I will always be in support of him and that's that," he said. "It's a very interesting time today. All I know is that you need to be a friend, and a friend isn't a friend only when things are great — that isn't what a friend is. That's a fan."

The Best Man star also gushed about Smollett's talent and their recent chat about working together again in the future.

"We've been texting," he added. "We are trying to find something we can work on together, because people have no idea how talented that boy is, young man. So selfishly I want to get some of that, so we got to figure that out."

Smollett's career has seemingly taken a plunge since his February arrest and accusation in connection to him allegedly staging an attack in Chicago. While he has consistently maintained his innocence, he was released from his acting duties on Empire before its sixth and final season.