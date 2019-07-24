A Wendy Williams Biopic Is Coming To Television With An All-Star Team

Wendy Williams is executive producing a biopic about her life for Lifetime on the heels of her messy divorce from her estranged husband and former business partner, Kevin Hunter.

The talk show host is making the movie in collaboration with Will Packer, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Girls Trip. Boomerang writer Leigh Davenport is on board to write the script.

Page Six reports that, per the press release, the project explores Williams' "scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show."

Williams shared more details on the biopic and its supporting documentary with her audience during Wednesday morning's episode of her morning talk show.

"I'm such a Lifetime groupie," she said. "There's also a documentary about my life. So, the movie will be two hours and then the docuementary is going to be two hours... It's like a Wendy night on Lifetime. The documentary is garthering people in my life — not just my mom and dad and siblings and stuff, but old bosses or friends and people in the business, to talk about me behind my back."

She added that the biopic begins production this fall and they have just begun the casting process. She specified that she wants "an unknown" actress to play her as she does not want any recognizable faces "to distract from the story."

The gossip queen's life of late certainly has mimicked the plot of a Lifetime movie. She recently split from Hunter after he reportedly got his mistress, Sharina Hudson, pregnant while Williams was staying at a sober living house. Past, present and future, Wendy always has people talking!

The film is scheduled to air at the top of 2020 on Lifetime.