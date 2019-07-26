Jordan Peele Responds To Rumors That He Will Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot

Jordan Peele, Mahershala Ali.

Jordan Peele Responds To Rumors That He Will Direct Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Reboot

Mahershala Ali was recently announced as the film's star.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

Almost immediately after Mahershala Ali's casting as Blade was announced, the fanfare on Twitter hit fever pitch, with fans listing directors they believe can do Marvel's remake justice. A popular choice was the brains behind Us and Get Out, Jordan Peele. However, the Oscar winner has officially withdrawn his name from the race.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Peele said that he has no interest in directing Blade for one specific reason.

"So many of those properties — it's a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff," he said. "It's a filmmaker's dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn't feel right."

Peele, who is currently producing the forthcoming Candyman reboot, has previously made it known that his mission as a filmmaker is to create original stories rather than reimagining big franchises.

(Photos from left: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs