There’s A Heartbreaking Reason Why Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise And His Girlfriend Never Reconnected After Prison

Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries, When They See Us, chronicling how five innocent young men were robbed of their innocence and freedom, continues to be a conversation piece. In fact, while answering fans' burning questions about the series and the Exonerated Five (formerly known as the Central Park Five), DuVernay said that Korey Wise, in particular, was robbed of something much more than was shown on-screen.

As viewers of the miniseries saw, on the fateful night that started his decades-long nightmare, Korey decided to bail on his date with his then-girlfriend, Lisa, and go to Central Park with his friends. Viewers could not help but realize that he would have likely never gone to jail for a crime he did not commit if he hadn't gone to the park that day. The series even shows Korey replayed different scenarios in his head of his date with Lisa while he was locked away in solitary confinement.

Remembering this, a fan asked DuVernay if Korey ever reconnected with Lisa once he was released from prison. Her response is utterly heartbreaking.

"I'm sorry," she tweeted in response. "Korey never reconnected with his girlfriend from the time of his arrest. Sadly, she passed away before he was released from prison 13 years later. Whenever Korey mentions Lisa to this day, he always adds 'Rest in Peace.' I truly hope she is."