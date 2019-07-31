Andy Cohen Responds To Tituss Burgess Calling Him A 'Messy Queen' Following His Appearance On His Show

Andy Cohen and Tituss Burgess recently shared an awkward exchange during the actor's latest appearance on the host's Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live. The disagreement spilled over to social media, soon after, with Burgess ripping Cohen to shreds in a scathing Instagram comment where he called him a "messy queen."

While at a red carpet event on Tuesday night, Cohen broke his silence on their feud to Access, and he is adamant that it is all one-sided.

"He might be, I'm not," he said in response to questions that the two are at odds.

When asked if Burgess would be welcomed back on his late night talk show in the future, Cohen seemed pretty hesitant.

"He's been on four times, sure," he said. "I don't think he would be... He can do whatever he wants. I just don't want to offend him."

Take a look at his response, below: