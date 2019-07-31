Andy Cohen Responds To Tituss Burgess Calling Him A 'Messy Queen' Following His Appearance On His Show

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Andy Cohen and Tituss Burgess recently shared an awkward exchange during the actor's latest appearance on the host's Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live. The disagreement spilled over to social media, soon after, with Burgess ripping Cohen to shreds in a scathing Instagram comment where he called him a "messy queen."
While at a red carpet event on Tuesday night, Cohen broke his silence on their feud to Access, and he is adamant that it is all one-sided.
"He might be, I'm not," he said in response to questions that the two are at odds.
When asked if Burgess would be welcomed back on his late night talk show in the future, Cohen seemed pretty hesitant.
"He's been on four times, sure," he said. "I don't think he would be... He can do whatever he wants. I just don't want to offend him."
Take a look at his response, below:
As previously reported, things took an awkward turn during the interview between both men when Cohen said Burgess' film co-star Eddie Murphy "was very problematic for the gays," earlier in his career. The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star only sang the comedian's praises during the show and later took to social media to express his disgust in Cohen for attempting to pit him against Murphy.
"He should remember his talk show isn't an episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta," he wrote. "It's a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press."
