Jordyn Woods Posts Heartbreaking Message To Former BFF Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods isn't turning her back on her friendship with Kylie Jenner. In fact, she recently said that she is hopeful that the two will reunite someday.

In her Cosmopolitan U.K. cover story, the 21-year-old model and entrepreneur opened up about her estranged relationship with her former best friend following their messy fallout. When asked to explain how she's been feeling about losing her closest girlfriend and the constant barrage of social media trolls shaming her over her alleged involvement in the viral Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Woods kept things positive.

"I love her. That's my homie," she said of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Woods also mentioned that the controversy opened her eyes to the harsh reality of fake friendships one may have as someone in the public eye.

"A lot of people can be around when things are good," she said. "But you don't know who's really around until things are bad."

As previously reported, Jenner ended her longtime friendship with Woods after learning that she allegedly kissed Thompson, who was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian, at the time.