Jordyn Woods And Kylie Jenner’s Friendship Reportedly Never Recovered After Her ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

An update on the status of the former BFFs.

Published Yesterday

Jordyn Woods' relationship with the Kardashian/Jenner family is reportedly beyond repair. While it’s obvious she and Khloe Kardashian will never again share the sisterly bond they once claimed to have, fans were still holding out hope that she and Kylie Jenner, who have been besties since they were infants, would be able to move on from that messy Tristan Thompson drama. Well, according to new reports, we shouldn’t hold our breath.

According to TMZ, following her explosive interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk, Woods has been estranged from Jenner, with the site adding that the two have not spoken at all since the explosive tell-all. Sources close to the former besties told the site that the ladies have failed to make "any real progress in mending their fractured relationship over the past few weeks."

The site further added that Woods' interview had the adverse reaction many thought it would on their friendship: Kylie has since lost interest in repairing their relationship despite Jordyn denying she and Tristan Thompson had any sexual encounter to note.

While their friendship is reportedly over, Woods' belongings are reportedly still at Kylie’s guest house, where Woods was living prior to the blow up. The insider added that though they aren't on good terms, Jenner is not going to stop her from coming by to retrieve her belongings.

One silver lining: Jordyn Woods has been reportedly hitting the jackpot since her interview, both in terms of her public persona and her bag, with brands throwing opportunities her way. Whether or not she’s ever able to get her stuff from Kylie’s, we have a feeling she'll be just fine.

Written by Moriba Cummings

