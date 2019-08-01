Is Wendy Williams Getting Ready To Join The 'Real Housewives Of New York'?

Now that Wendy Williams is a single woman, rumors about her new life have begun circulating, with the latest claiming she is set to join the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City.

In true Wendy fashion, the talk show host took to her morning talk show on Wednesday to set to record straight, telling her viewers that she is much too private to be a reality TV star.

"No, I will not be a member of the Real Housewives of New York," she said during the show's "Hot Topics" segment. "Excuse me! I have a purple chair of my own. I mean, I like the Housewives... but if you have a talk show that is your own, why would you?"

Though Wendy has been sharing a lot of personal details about her new life on the show lately, she said there are certain aspects of her life that she refuses to share with the public.

"First of all, you're not coming to my apartment," she continued. "You're not checking out who I date. There would be so many, 'No, no, nos' that you would be bored with me."

To top it all off, she said she would be boring to watch, as she would get along well with all of the show's current cast members. Therefore, no feuds or brawls.

"I'm not letting you in that hard," she said. "The purple chair gives me control because I tell you what I want you to know and I keep a lot of secrets right here."

Watch her shut down the rumor, below: