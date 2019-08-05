Tokyo Vanity Slams 'Love & Hip Hop' Star A1 Bentley For Fat Shaming Her

Love & Hip Hop stars A1 Bentley and Tokyo Vanity got into a war of words recently after the Hollywood star fat shamed the Atlanta cast member in an Instagram exchange.

Though the two are from different spin-offs within the franchise, that did not stop them from trading insults. It all started when Tokyo Vanity commented below a clip posted to the Love & Hip Hop Instagram page of A1's most recent interview.

In it, he touches on everything from his style to his family "getting in the way" of his fame. He also issued a message to his haters: "Keep doing what you're doing...I love it," he said.

After seeing the video, Vanity wrote, "Boy wdf," in the comments section. Her words didn't go unnoticed as Bentley replied, "@tokyoxvanity Fatty Labelle chill out."

In response to his offensive words, Tokyo Vanity then went in on him in an Instagram post of her own. While his words were certainly insensitive, she opted to go the petty and offensive route herself, poking fun at his sexuality and his unique fashion sense. Fighting ignorance with ignorance seems to be the theme here.

"Now A1 if you don’t get yo RICK James dresses a** on … you must have hit a bad bag of that Dope with yo broke TY DOLLA $ LOOKIN A**," she wrote. "B**ch I ain’t even cut up on you in the comments and yo Aretha franklin lookin ass come on here trying to go hard … b**ch on here lookin like a divorced auntie but talmbout me . Wash yo hands b4 you go in my pot dressed ass … boy you shaped like a melted snickers but on here talmbout me . All that fake a** jewelry on yo skin gonna turn the same color as that cheap ass jacket swifter duster lookin a** @a1bentley and b**ch you had lipo bye queen."

Take a look at their exchange and her response, below: