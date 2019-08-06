'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes Quietly Gets Engaged

It looks like the thirst for Birdbox star Trevante Rhodes is going to hit a bit differently for some as the actor reportedly just got engaged to his model girlfriend, Mara Wright.

TheYBF.com broke the news, reposting a photo of the couple, seemingly taken right after the actor popped the question. The InstaStory picture is captioned "Congratulations" and shows Wright rocking a diamond ring on her finger with her arm draped around her fiancé.

In the slide following the image, Rhodes can be seen seated at a table with Wright's family as they all sing a song in German, while their glasses are raised.

Take a look, below: