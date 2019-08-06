'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes Quietly Gets Engaged

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 09: Trevante Rhodes attends the Netflix Original: Bird Box panel at Comic-Con SÃ£o Paulo on December 9, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix)

'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes Quietly Gets Engaged

The Hollywood heartthrob is officially off the market.

Published Yesterday

Written by Moriba Cummings

It looks like the thirst for Birdbox star Trevante Rhodes is going to hit a bit differently for some as the actor reportedly just got engaged to his model girlfriend, Mara Wright.

TheYBF.com broke the news, reposting a photo of the couple, seemingly taken right after the actor popped the question. The InstaStory picture is captioned "Congratulations" and shows Wright rocking a diamond ring on her finger with her arm draped around her fiancé.

In the slide following the image, Rhodes can be seen seated at a table with Wright's family as they all sing a song in German, while their glasses are raised.

Take a look, below: 

As for Rhodes' alleged fiancée Mara Wright, she is a Los Angeles-based Wilhelmina model and actress with German roots (her father is white and her mother is Black). She is also a trained martial artist, boasting talents in Tae Kwon Do, karate and jiu-jitsu.

Congratulations to the couple on their big news!

(Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images for Netflix)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs