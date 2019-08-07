Barack And Michelle Obama Reportedly Lost Out On A Huge Deal To Work With Will Smith

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Obamas managed to get the Oscar winner to hop on board for Netflix. However, they were rejected by Smith, whose film about Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams , the former POTUS hoped to produce under his Higher Ground company.

Now that the White House is behind them, Barack and Michelle Obama are venturing into the world of film production. After securing their latest roles as Netflix producers , the power couple has already landed a major deal with Denzel Washington but failed to win the rights to one that could have seen them work with Aladdin star Will Smith .

Despite that "L," Obama is said to be pressing on, and his staff reportedly has been singing his praises. They claim he is pleasant to work with, is easy to deal with in meeting and enjoys making small talk when he stops by the office.

As for the Obamas' Netflix collaboration with Washington, it is reported that the couple is responsible for getting the streaming giant the rights to the actor's film adaptation of August Wilson's 1982 play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The deal was finalized after Obama "happened to be in [Netflix CEO Ted] Sarandos' offices, extolling the merits of the streamer," the site reports. Washington came in for a meeting, soon after, and everything was secured.

The iconic actor, however, has reportedly refused to star in the production. Also, though the Obamas won't be working with Smith this time around, the actor has been vocal about wanting to play the beloved president in a future biopic. So, hopefully, there's still a chance.