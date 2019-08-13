Amber Rose Abruptly Cancels Her Slut Walk Over Mysterious Drama With 'Toxic' Friends

The model, who is expecting her second child, took to Instagram on Tuesday to vent about friendships gone awry, without naming any names, and she did not hold back on the specifics.

"I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year," she captioned a quote about being a "loner." "I've had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BFs behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice."

After listing the traumatic experiences she's had within her friend group over the years, she pointed out that she is "extremely unproblematic" and is "as sweet as pie and constantly gets walked all over."

Rose added that her recent pregnancy and newfound love have served as blessings to keep her away from the toxicity she was embroiled in. With this in mind, she made the decision not to have her annual SlutWalk this year.

"F**k fake friends and their weirdo s**t," she wrote. "I'd rather just have my family and my team. P.S This is also why I'm not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace."

