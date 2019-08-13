Amber Rose Abruptly Cancels Her Slut Walk Over Mysterious Drama With 'Toxic' Friends

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 06: Amber Rose is seen attending the 4th Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on October 06, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Amber Rose Abruptly Cancels Her Slut Walk Over Mysterious Drama With 'Toxic' Friends

Sounds like some stuff went down.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Amber Rose has taken aim at her former friends in a lengthy Instagram post, at the end of which she announces the "toxic" relationships lead her to cancel her annual women's awareness SlutWalk, this year.

The model, who is expecting her second child, took to Instagram on Tuesday to vent about friendships gone awry, without naming any names, and she did not hold back on the specifics.

RELATED: Amber Rose Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

"I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year," she captioned a quote about being a "loner." "I've had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BFs behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice."

After listing the traumatic experiences she's had within her friend group over the years, she pointed out that she is "extremely unproblematic" and is "as sweet as pie and constantly gets walked all over."

Rose added that her recent pregnancy and newfound love have served as blessings to keep her away from the toxicity she was embroiled in. With this in mind, she made the decision not to have her annual SlutWalk this year.

"F**k fake friends and their weirdo s**t," she wrote. "I'd rather just have my family and my team. P.S This is also why I'm not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace."

Read her full post, below:

View this post on Instagram

So me. I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year. I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends and I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no fucking reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000... Man, the list goes on you have no idea. The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some shit? People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over. I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil. That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy.... no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. Fuck fake friends and their weirdo shit. I’d rather just have my family and my team. P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year.... Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace - Muva

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

(Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs