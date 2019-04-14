Amber Rose Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

On April 3, Amber Rose announced to the world she’s expecting a baby by sharing a picture of her getting a sonogram.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” she captioned the picture.

Now, the model and businesswoman is giving us an update of her “bigger” bump while on vacation. “Good morning everyone. I wanted to show you my baby bump,” she told her followers while panning the camera down to her stomach. “I’m getting bigger. God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now.”