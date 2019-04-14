Amber Rose Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
On April 3, Amber Rose announced to the world she’s expecting a baby by sharing a picture of her getting a sonogram.
“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” she captioned the picture.
Now, the model and businesswoman is giving us an update of her “bigger” bump while on vacation. “Good morning everyone. I wanted to show you my baby bump,” she told her followers while panning the camera down to her stomach. “I’m getting bigger. God is good. I’m baking my baby in paradise right now.”
Rose is expecting her second child, whom she announced is a boy, with Def Jam Records Vice President of A&R Alexander “AE” Edwards. The child will be a little brother to her 6-year-old son Sebastian, who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.
The parents-to-be have been dating since October and quickly made their relationship Instagram official.
Congrats, Amber! We’re excited to see your beautiful boy!
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
