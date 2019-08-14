'Basketball Wives' Stars Jackie Christie And Evelyn Lozada Put Jennifer Williams On Blast For Spreading Rumors About Her Cast Mates

In a preview of the episode, a lot was revealed about cast member Jennifer Williams thanks to Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada .

The drama is about to hit the fan on the next episode of Basketball Wives .

After the ladies clowned Tami Roman's rapping skills, Lozada chimed in, revealing a shady comment Williams made about Tami, accusing her of trying to return worn clothes. She also added that Williams told her that Roman was forced to pay for the items when this was discovered. However, she claimed her credit card was declined.

Adding her two cents to the catty exchange, Jackie Christie claimed Williams had been making some disparaging comments about fellow cast member Malaysia Pargo's children.

"Jennifer, she's playing a very dangerous game," she said. "There's this guy in Atlanta that's saying she's saying things about Malaysia as well. Things about her kids. He's saying that the streets is speaking, and Jenn is putting all Malaysia's business out in the streets of Atlanta."

When asked to expound on the comments the man in question made, Christie said, "I wouldn't even feel comfortable repeating it, because it's so f*****g bad."

Take a look, below: