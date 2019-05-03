Evelyn Lozada Reunites With Jennifer Williams After Major 'Basketball Wives' Blowout

The reality TV gods are rejoicing as on-again-off-again frenemies Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams have apparently buried the hatchet following their recent Basketball Wives blowout.

The ladies were spotted posing together with all smiles at Williams' Classy Girl Wardrobe Sip & Shop charity event, which she hosted to honor her mother, who passed of cancer in 2015.

The two posed together alongside their Basketball Wives co-star Malaysia Pargo, who, during the last season of the reality series, also explosively butted heads with Williams.

Taking to Instagram, Lozada opened up about the unexpected reunion.

"As women we must be able to rise above personal feeling and conflicts to support causes that have such a devastating effect on our communities," she wrote. "I know all too well the physical and emotional effect that cancer can have on the patient as well as the caregivers and family. Losing my brother-in-law to cancer was one of the hardest trials we had to endure as a family."

She ended her post by declaring that she "will ALWAYS stand in support of causes like this."

This marks a commendable moment for both ladies as, following their fallout during the seventh season of Basketball Wives, they made it clear that their friendship was over. Here's to them moving forward and rebuilding!