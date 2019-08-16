Charlamagne Calls Out The NFL For Editing His Words About Colin Kaepernick And Speaks On Jay-Z Deal

While audio of his questions to Jay were shown in a video clip, the Breakfast Club co-host claims the football corporation edited all of his questions that were directed to Goodell.

The latest to do so is radio personality Charlamagne Tha God , who actually kicked off the meeting with the music mogul, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and members of the media.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation's recent deal with the NFL has been the topic of headlines for the past few days, with several celebrities weighing in on the matter.

According to TMZ Sports, in response to Charlamagne asking why he would partner with the league when Colin Kaepernick is still out of a job, Jay made it clear that the kneeling protest was never about the athlete's employment, but rather about police brutality. He went on to say that he is past the protest, and the options are now to reach "millions and millions of people or [protesting] Colin not having a job."

He said that by choosing to collaborate with the NFL on social justice issues, he is choosing the former.

While the rapper's responses were publicized, Charlamagne claims the same treatment was not given to Goodell's.

"I asked Goodell was Kaep blackballed and he said, 'No, owners can sign him whenever they want,'" he wrote on Instagram. "I also asked him about people saying this partnership is disingenuous because Kaep doesn't have a job, and I told him the best PR move the @NFL could do is to sign Kaep but all that's on the cutting room floor somewhere but this post isn't about me, it's about the conversation being had."

Making his stance on Jay-Z's decision clear, Charlamagne added, "I don’t see why anyone would think Jay is doing this for any reason other than he thinks he can make a real change. Has he not shown us he knows how to move in a room full of vultures?"

