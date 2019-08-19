Kim Kardashian Admits Paris Hilton ‘Literally Gave Me A Career’

Kim Kardashian is considered one of the most successful reality stars in history, and in a recent clip from the show that shot her and her family to stardom, Keeping Up With the Kardashians , she credits her BFF-turned-enemy-turned-friend Paris Hilton for her success.

In the video, while stressing how important it is to be "loyal to people," Kim explains why she took time out of her busy schedule to help Paris film the music video for her single, "Best Friend's A*s."

"I'm gonna go and be in this music video with Paris for one of her songs," Kim tells her sister Khloé in the clip.

After Khloé commends her for the kind gesture, given her 2019 Met Gala prep and the then-arrival of her new son, Psalm West, approaching, Kim stressed that she "would want to do anything for her."

"She literally gave me a career," she said of the OG reality star. "And I like totally acknowledge that... I would drop it for [Paris] because that's important to me, to be loyal to people."

Take a look at the clip, below: