Eva Marcille Explains Why Her Daughter No Longer Has Kevin McCall’s Last Name

Written by Paul Meara

Eva Marcille and her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall haven’t exactly been getting along famously after their split, and it hasn’t been a secret. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accused the singer-songwriter of physically abusing her earlier this year and even claims the abuse has continued with his subsequent relationships. McCall has since fired back by denying the allegations and labeled Eva the “Real hoe of Atlanta.” Now, Marcille is explaining why she’s having the daughter she shares with McCall’s last name legally changed.

"I just went through a name change with my firstborn, Marley Rae. So Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father's name and after two months we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom,” she said on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Monday (August 19). “And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children. "Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father's name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name," she continued. "We've been going through the process—I must say, it is not an easy process and it is not for the faint of heart—but we've been working through it and [as of] yesterday I can say that thank you for the honorable Judge Manning here in Fulton County court granted me a name change for Marley. She is now officially and legally Marley Rae Sterling."

Kevin McCall, who is usually quick to respond to Marcille’s claims about him, has not yet addressed the name change news. He did, however, retweet one of his followers who tweeted, "Eva Marcelle got Kevin McCall f****d up." Interestingly, Marcille’s announcement of her daughter’s name change comes just a day after McCall made a positive Instagram post about co-parenting. It has since been deleted.