Jamie Foxx Responds To Rumors He's Dating 21-Year-Old Singer Sela Vave

Unlike during his last relationship, however, Foxx is now addressing rumors about his love life directly.

Jamie Foxx reportedly is a single man after splitting from his rumored longtime girlfriend, actress Katie Holmes . Coinciding with the news of their split, however, were rumors that the Oscar winner is now dating his mentee, emerging music artist Sela Vave .

During a recent interview with Big Boy, the actor firmly denied that he and the 21-year-old are dating. After sharing some background about how he got involved in her music career, Foxx touched on the rumors.

"People are saying I'm dating the girl. Let me just say this, that's absolutely not true!" he said. "That girl hangs out with my kids. My young daughter loves her, my oldest daughter loves her... I talk to her mom, her parents... I know the nature of the business that we're in, so I don't trip on headlines, you know what I'm saying? I don't trip on that."

He went on to criticize the double standard of aspiring female musicians working closely with male celebrities.

"When it comes to that part and the girl and her and what I'm trying to do for her as an artist, I feel like I have to be an elder," he said. "Her 'uncle,' as she calls me and step in and say, 'Hey guys, don't let it be the double standard.' When all these other guys are on the couch, they are hustling and they had dreams. When she's working in this capacity, all of a sudden she's some sort of... I'll say the nice word... using someone to get to the top. And I don't get down like that."

For the record, he made it known that he refuses to date a woman his daughter's age.

"I got a 25-year-old daughter and I don't date in my daughter's range... ever!" he said.

Well, that's settled.

Listen to the interview, in full, below: