Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Asked Why Her Daughter Is 'So Black' In Vacation Photos

Written by Moriba Cummings

Khloé Kardashian has been living it up with her daughter, True Thompson, on a gorgeous tropical vacation, and the reality star has been chronicling their moments together on Instagram. In response to one of the adorable photos of the toddler that she posted, however, a follower made a rude comment about her skin tone, and the mother of one was quick to clap back.

In response to photos that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted of her 1-year-old daughter, like the one below, one bitter fan asked, "Why is she so black?" According to theYBF.com, not letting that slide, the Revenge Body host responded, "Do you mean why is she stunningly beautiful? God made her this beautiful thanks for asking."

She also shared a few words with those who claim she uses her daughter as an accessory. "Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child?" she responded. "Would you like someone else to watch my child and me do these things on my own?" She does have a point. Take a look at some more adorable photos of True, below: