Khloé Kardashian Appears To Shade Either Jordyn Woods Or Jordan Craig With Cryptic Post

Khloé Kardashian has quickly become known for venting about her personal life in elusive Instagram Story posts. Most recently, the reality starlet's latest led her followers to assume that she was taking aim at her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's former flame and baby's mother, Jordan Craig, and her sister's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

After both Craig provided receipts proving that Kardashian began dating Thompson while he was still involved with her and Woods spoke about being at peace with moving on after her scandal with Thompson, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a message.

"'Sometimes people victimize themselves so they don't feel guilty for the things they did to you' & damn...." the mother of one cryptically posted to her Instagram Story.