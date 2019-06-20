Khloé Kardashian Appears To Shade Either Jordyn Woods Or Jordan Craig With Cryptic Post

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Khloé Kardashian has quickly become known for venting about her personal life in elusive Instagram Story posts. Most recently, the reality starlet's latest led her followers to assume that she was taking aim at her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's former flame and baby's mother, Jordan Craig, and her sister's former best friend Jordyn Woods.
After both Craig provided receipts proving that Kardashian began dating Thompson while he was still involved with her and Woods spoke about being at peace with moving on after her scandal with Thompson, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a message.
"'Sometimes people victimize themselves so they don't feel guilty for the things they did to you' & damn...." the mother of one cryptically posted to her Instagram Story.
As she's done in the past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star failed to specify what or whom she was referring to in her quote, but fans have been making educated guesses that she could be referencing Woods and Craig, who recently made headlines for their own respective involvements with the NBA star.
Are folks reaching, or are they warranted in their assumptions?
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS