Ray J Was Reportedly Caught Cheating On Princess Love At Drake’s Birthday Party

Ray J is being accused of getting a little close to another woman at Drake’s recent birthday celebration.
The Shade Room posted video of the Love & Hip Hop star speaking with a woman other than Princess Love at the event. Their unverified breakdown of what went down made for quite the story.
"He was out last night living his best life at Drake’s birthday party in LA and though things seemed harmless at first, it wasn’t long before he whipped out his phone and gave it to another girl he was dancing with," the account read. "It could have been harmless, but he was way too flirty with the chick and was paying sis way too much attention and she definitely gave him the number."
Roommate Talk posts are 100 percent user SUBMITTED and we cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty the validity of these stories. Sip tea wisely. ___ #Roommates, is #RayJ back to his creep squad ways? ___ He was out last night living his best life at Drake’s birthday party in LA and though things seemed harmless at first, it wasn’t long before he whipped out his phone and gave it to another girl he was dancing with. ___ It could have been harmless, but he was way too flirty with the chick and was paying sis way too much attention and she definitely gave him the number. Either way, he shouldn’t be out in public like he don’t have a pregnant wife at home. Just sayin’. -Signed anonymous (cuz I don’t need Drake knowing that I’m snitching on his guests).
Some believe this is the reason Ray J is pulling out of his TB Tour, however, according to a press release shared by Essence, the real reason he won’t be joining Immature, B5, J. Holiday and Day 26 beginning on Saturday is because he wants to focus on welcoming his next child.
The release says the reality star is focused on “preparing for baby number two with his wife, Princess Love Norwood, his upcoming TV One holiday movie, Dear Santa…I Need A Date (opposite Reagan Gomez), his forthcoming EP Emerald City and his tech company Raycon Global.”
Ray J and Princess announced they were expecting their second child in August.
Hopefully the cheating rumors are simply hearsay.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
