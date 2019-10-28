Ray J Was Reportedly Caught Cheating On Princess Love At Drake’s Birthday Party

Ray J is being accused of getting a little close to another woman at Drake’s recent birthday celebration.

The Shade Room posted video of the Love & Hip Hop star speaking with a woman other than Princess Love at the event. Their unverified breakdown of what went down made for quite the story.

"He was out last night living his best life at Drake’s birthday party in LA and though things seemed harmless at first, it wasn’t long before he whipped out his phone and gave it to another girl he was dancing with," the account read. "It could have been harmless, but he was way too flirty with the chick and was paying sis way too much attention and she definitely gave him the number."