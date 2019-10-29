Tiny Opens Up To T.I. About 'Having Fun Times' While They Were Separated

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
It seems as T.I. and Tiny have found their happy place after their divorce scare. In fact, the two are now candidly speaking out about their short time living the single life when they separated in 2016.
During a recent appearance on her husband's ExpidiTIously podcast, the Xscape member admitted that she was "having fun times" while they were separated, but she specified that her fun did not include other men.
"I wasn't with no man. I didn't have no man... No, I didn't have male company," she said. "But I didn't miss it, either... I didn't miss it. I was getting money... I was running my s**t. I was goddamn kicking it. I was going where I wanted to go. You know what I'm saying? I was having fun times."
Speaking of the separation, she added, "I cut my ties... it was a separation. There was a time I was not married."
Tiny explained that since they've gotten back together, they've found ways to keep things exciting after being married for nine years.
"I mean, I think you just got to be spontaneous," she said. "You got to be open-minded to just trying to find new ways to keep your love hot."
While she is confident in her love for Tip, she made one thing clear: "You don't have to have a man's love to feel whole. That's all I'm saying."
Take a look at the full clip, below:
Elsewhere in the interview, T.I. applauded his wife for being "tolerant" during their well-documented rocky marriage.
"I can tell everyone how great it's been to spend the last nine years with such a tolerant woman," he said. "I will say she is very tolerant."
