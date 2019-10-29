Tiny Opens Up To T.I. About 'Having Fun Times' While They Were Separated

It seems as T.I. and Tiny have found their happy place after their divorce scare. In fact, the two are now candidly speaking out about their short time living the single life when they separated in 2016.

During a recent appearance on her husband's ExpidiTIously podcast, the Xscape member admitted that she was "having fun times" while they were separated, but she specified that her fun did not include other men.

"I wasn't with no man. I didn't have no man... No, I didn't have male company," she said. "But I didn't miss it, either... I didn't miss it. I was getting money... I was running my s**t. I was goddamn kicking it. I was going where I wanted to go. You know what I'm saying? I was having fun times."