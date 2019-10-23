Tiny Harris Says Kandi Burruss' Mother Gave Her Marriage Advice She Will ‘Never Forget’

Written by Moriba Cummings

Tiny Harris and her husband, rapper T.I., have had their fair share of marriage woes over the years. However, despite it all, the two have managed to remain tight. While appearing on Tip's podcast ExpediTIously, the Xscape member opened up about some specific advice her former bandmate Kandi Burruss' mother, Mama Joyce, gave her when they were teenagers.

"I will never forget, when I was about 16, 15 years old, aunt Joyce, Kandi's mama, told me don't marry for love," she said during the interview. "Marry for ummm, what she say? Security." Take a look at the clip, which she posted to Instagram, below:

Tiny and T.I. have been together for more than 20 years and have been married for nearly 10. As shown on their VH1 reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the two hit a rough patch that almost ended their marriage. On the show, the "Whatever You Like" rapper claimed their relationship was "rather complicated" before explaining why they cannot live in the same home. "Yes, we're married. Yes, we're on good terms. No, we do not sleep in the same house, necessarily," he said on the show. "I think our personalities are too big to fit under one roof. It might not work for nobody else, but it works for us."