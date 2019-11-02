Masika Kalysha Reveals She And Fetty Wap Miscarried Twins

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Masika Kalysha has been an open book when it comes to her struggles to conceive, even sharing during her stint on Love & Hip Hop that she and her daughter’s father, Fetty Wap, suffered a miscarriage.
Now, the reality star may have revealed she lost more than one child during the incident.
After posting a picture of her young daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell on Instagram, a commenter suggested Masika and Khari’s rapper father have more children because of how beautiful their first one is.
Kalysha responded: “We have twins in heaven that we’ll meet one day. Until then KB will hold it down. ForEVA **cardi b voice.”
View this post on Instagram
TSR Staff: Kyle Anfernee Instagram: @Kyle.Anfernee Okay #Roommates, most of y’all know Masika won’t be returning to “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” this season, but sis got on IG Live with me to spill the real tea about why she chose to walk away. She also opened up about her past as a video vixen girl and how they helped shape hip hop. Masika said her decision to leave #LHH wasn’t a mutual decision, but thanks to a good lawyer, she was able to get out of her contract and join the cast of #GUHH. ___________________________________ “It’s not worth it” she said. “I have a little girl at home that’s going to see this. I’m not going to be jumping around like an orangutan doing this crazy stuff that you want me to do that doesn’t exist in my real life.” ___________________________________ Masika said the final straw was when Vh1 edited out a scene she had with Moniece where she was talking about a miscarriage she had at 4 months. “It explained a lot of what was going on in my life,” she said. “They edited it out and my PR person asked them why and they said legal purposes. Bambi had a legal miscarriage, Nia had a legal miscarriage. There was a lot of legal miscarriages, why wasn’t mine legal?” ___________________________________ “I realized the thing that was illegal was anything that took away from their jump off storyline or this one-night stand storyline. Anything—Read More At TheShadeRoom.com Check out our IG live for the FULL Interview!
A large part of the reason Masika Kalysha left Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood last year was reportedly because the show’s producers cut out a conversation scene between her and her BFF Moniece Slaughter.
During an intense discussion, Kalysha revealed suffering a miscarriage a few months prior. She subsequently discussed with TheShadeRoom her disappointment that the scene was omitted from the reality show.
“They edited it out and my PR person asked them why and they said legal purposes… Anything that was positive or family oriented was taken away and replaced with things that weren’t going on in my everyday life so that was my final straw.”
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS