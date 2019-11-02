Masika Kalysha Reveals She And Fetty Wap Miscarried Twins

Masika Kalysha has been an open book when it comes to her struggles to conceive, even sharing during her stint on Love & Hip Hop that she and her daughter’s father, Fetty Wap , suffered a miscarriage.

Now, the reality star may have revealed she lost more than one child during the incident.

After posting a picture of her young daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell on Instagram, a commenter suggested Masika and Khari’s rapper father have more children because of how beautiful their first one is.

Kalysha responded: “We have twins in heaven that we’ll meet one day. Until then KB will hold it down. ForEVA **cardi b voice.”