Eva Marcille Says Ex Kevin McCall Got Into A Fight With Court Security 'Because He's Crazy'

Written by Moriba Cummings

Eva Marcille is speaking out about her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall's arrest, and she's not holding back how she really feels about the former rapper. According to TMZ, McCall, the biological father to Marcille's 5-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, was arrested on Tuesday (November 5) after getting into a fight with police at a courthouse. While there, he was supposed to attend a custody hearing regarding his and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's daughter. Marcille guest hosted Wednesday's live episode of The Real and unapologetically opened up about her "crazy" ex and what they were going to court to handle.

"So, this is what's so crazy about it, because he was arrested going into court for a case he filed against me. So, more recently, he drew a suit against me for child support, which is amazing 'cause he's never given a cent and I've raised our child," she said. "I recently changed my daughter's name from his last name to our family name, which is Sterling, and he now wants to reverse that change. So, we were actually going to court." The America's Next Top Model winner has said in the past that she's chosen to change her daughter's last name to her current husband Michael Sterling's since she considers him to be her father. "My husband is an attorney — Michael Sterling — and he was going to court on my behalf, and I guess while [McCall] was going into court, he got into a fight with security because he's crazy, like I've told the world a million times, and got arrested, and apparently has some cases that were pending already," she continued. "He's on probation for domestic violence against someone else, and so that case is in a few months, and now he's being detained for something else." Watch her explain it all, below:

The model went on to credit her husband and job at The Rickey Smiley Morning Show for helping her "keep it together" while her ex has his run-ins with the law. "The people that I work with are great, and I think that kind of helps me through my day," she said. "'Cause the inevitable is going to happen. He's gonna get arrested, he's gonna be crazy, and it's gonna start drama in my life. But the way I kind of get through that is I just latch onto those that love on me."