Acclaimed Novelist Ernest J. Gaines Dies At Age 86

Famed author Ernest J. Gaines, known for writing The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, has passed away. He was 86.

According to the Associated Press, Gaines, a Pulitzer Prize-nominated novelist and MacArthur Foundation fellow, died in his sleep of cardiac arrest at his home in Oscar, Louisiana.

He was most known for employing themes about the struggles of African-Americans in rural Louisiana throughout his writing.

John Davies, CEO and president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, which sponsors a literary award in Gaines' honor, spoke highly of the literary legend in light of his passing.