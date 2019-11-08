Jeannie Mai Supports T.I.’s Decision To Monitor His Daughter’s Virginity

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
T.I. has been the hottest topic of the week following his revelation that he monitors his daughter Deyjah Harris' virginity during her visits to the gynecologist. Since opening up about this on the Ladies Like Us podcast, other celebrities have shared their thoughts and The Real's Jeannie Mai is the latest to do so. Unlike most, however, the talk show host is coming to the rapper's defense.
During a recent episode of the morning talk show, Mai explained why she is all for Tip's controversial choice.
"I support what T.I. is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time," she said. "Especially what he must have seen and known, you know? Of what boys are like. And for me, I was a very wild girl, I didn't like rules, I rebelled a lot... Clearly he is super concerned about today's world and everything."
The usually outspoken TV personality went on to offer some advice to the rapper on how he can best communicate with his 18-year-old daughter.
"I would just say, 'What is it that you are concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she's having sex?'" she continued. "Is it the STDs? Is it that she doesn't understand what love is? Does he need to know who the boys are? Why doesn't he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her."
Take a look at the segment, below:
As previously reported, while Deyjah has not publicly responded to her father's comments, she did indicate how she feels on social media by liking tweets that condemned his words. The co-hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast have also issued a statement apologizing for laughing while the rapper shared the controversial story and have since removed the episode from their archives.
