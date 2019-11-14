Wendy Williams Details 'Intimate' Relationship With Eric B

Written by Moriba Cummings

Wendy Williams is giving her talk show viewers a tease of what to expect from her upcoming Lifetime biopic, and it involves a past romance with Eric B, the DJ for rapper Rakim. On Wednesday's (November 13) episode of her daytime talk show, Wendy opened up about the previously concealed details of her time with Eric while discussing his recent arrest during "Hot Topics."

"A couple of very severe things happened to me while I was involved with Eric B," she said. "Life lessons. And you'll see it because the movie's a teachable moment. While it's gonna be very dramatic, it's a teachable moment." Briefly dishing on Eric's arrest on a 17-year-old warrant, she addressed his partner and her friend Rakim before adding that she will reveal more about their relationship in the film. "Good morning, Eric. Ra, your boy celebrated his 56th birthday in jail," she said. "Don't say, 'Aw!' Not when I explain to you what he did to me. But you have to wait for the movie. I have a movie coming out. I need the ratings." Take a look, below:

This isn't the first time Wendy has publicly spoken of her past relationship with Eric B. In 1999, she admitted to being his side chick. "Of course he had other women... I was still on top of my game in the radio career," she said. "I was making decent money... It wasn't like I was some scrub... I only took his pager number because that's all he would give me, so obviously he's cheating... Although we used to have good times together and go out on some great dates and stuff, a lot of his visits were like after two o'clock in the morning. I would just accept it because the rappers in the studio... but I know that they use that a lot in terms of cheating."