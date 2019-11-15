Lena Waithe Reveals She Secretly 'Snuck' And Married Her Fiancée Alana Mayo

Written by Moriba Cummings

Lena Waithe and her longtime partner, Alana Mayo, are married! According to People, the Queen & Slim writer opened up about their spontaneous nuptials on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling guest host John Legend that she was "trying to join the club" — the marriage club, that is. "We snuck and did it, you know," she said. "We didn't really make any announcements or a big... you know." The two wed at San Francisco City Hall, which is considered a sacred place for LGBTQ couples to marry.

"We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk's bust," she added. "It was her idea — like all good things are — and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there,' and I said, 'Cool, I'm down.'" Milk was an activist and one of the first openly gay elected officials in California. He was assassinated in 1978. His tribute at San Francisco City Hall, a sculpture of his smiling face, was unveiled in 2008.

With this rich history in mind, Waithe said the impromptu ceremony was more memorable than ever. "It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that," she said, adding that anyone should be able to wed, no matter who they love. "Everybody should be able to do that." Waithe proposed to Mayo on Thanksgiving 2017 while the two were in Tokyo. Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their nuptials!