Kenya Moore Reveals Her Marriage Is In Worse Shape Than We Thought

Kenya Moore's marriage woes have been playing out on the current season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and from the looks of her interactions with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, things are much worse than we thought.

During Sunday night's episode (November 17), Moore explained that Daly, who is also the father to their daughter, Brooklyn, is only in Atlanta every seven to nine days. When he is away, he is working on his restaurant business in New York City.

Prior to Daly's arrival, Moore spoke with her cousin Che during the episode and opened up about how their marriage is not as easy as she thought it would be.

"It's been difficult, Che," she said. "Being here by myself, now more than I've ever been... It's just been a strain on the relationship."

The former beauty queen also admitted that she was struggling to balance being a committed mother and wife, and explained that their lack of alone time has only added to their struggles to connect.