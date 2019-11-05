Kenya Moore Dishes On Who Is The Highest Paid Member Of The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast

Written by Moriba Cummings

Kenya Moore appeared on the Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday morning, and during her visit, she noted that her Real Housewives of Atlanta nemesis NeNe Leakes is no longer the "queen" of the franchise, as far as checks are concerned.

While sitting on the purple couch, the mother of one was asked if she is after Leakes' paycheck now that she has decided to return to the show. Leakes has been a part of the series since its inaugural season, leading many to believe that her tenure translates to Leakes securing the biggest bag among the cast. Moore, however, quickly shut down that claim, adding that she is confident that Kandi Burruss is the main moneymaker of the series.

(Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)















"That's not true," she said. "Kandi makes the most money, OK? So, if I was coming for anybody's purse and bag, it would be Kandi's... Kandi is the real HBIC of that show." Take a look below, starting at the 26:00 mark:

While there is no proof of Moore's claims, Burruss currently stands as the longest-running cast member of the franchise other than Leakes, having joined in the show's second season. Leakes also took a break from RHOA during Season 8, leaving them both with an equal number of seasons as a series regular. Moore's comments come just after she stressed that her friendship with Leakes is beyond repair after she allegedly tried to spit in her face.