Kandi Burruss Welcomes Her Second Child With Todd Tucker

Congrats are in order to Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, and her husband Todd Tucker, 46, have welcomed their second child together via a surrogate – a beautiful baby girl named Blaze Tucker.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the young one made her entrance into the world on Friday (November 22), weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz.

Burruss and Tucker are already parents to three-year-old Ace. Burruss is also mother to daughter Riley, 17, and stepmother to Tucker’s 22-year-old daughter Kaela.

PEOPLE Magazine confirmed Burruss and Tucker were expecting a second child in September.

The lead up to Blaze’s birth was thoroughly documented in Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 12th season as Burruss revealed that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins on the season premiere earlier this month. Unfortunately, one of the embryos was lost, resulting in just Blaze’s birth.

During the show’s 11th season, the couple had debated surrogacy after Burruss had a high-risk pregnancy with Ace.