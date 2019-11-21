Kandi Burruss Wants Her Stepdaughter To Move Out To Make Room For Her Newborn

Kandi Burruss is gearing up to welcome a new baby via surrogate, and the reality star already has plans to rearrange her family's living situation to accommodate their new addition.

According to Ace Showbiz, the Real Housewives of Atlanta OG has asked that her husband Todd Tucker's 23-year-old daughter, Kaela, vacate her bedroom inside their family home so that the space can be ready for their unborn child.