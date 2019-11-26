Bill Cosby Rants Against ‘Imposters’ In First Interview From Prison

Bill Cosby is speaking out for the first time since beginning his three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexually assaulting Temple University women's basketball coach Andrea Constand. In the interview, the disgraced comedian maintained his innocence and called his trial a "setup" and the jurors "impostors."

Speaking with National Newspaper Publishers Association's BlackPressUSA.com, Cosby admitted that he does not believe he will be released on the earlier side of his sentence.

"I have eight years and nine months left," he said. "When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know."

The comic, while speaking on his trial, said it was "all a setup. That whole jury thing. They were impostors."

He went on to reference an incident after the jury members were selected when an alternate juror claimed to have overheard an already seated juror say that the former actor was guilty. Cosby's counsel raised the issue with the judge, who later found that there was insufficient evidence to support the claim since the juror remained.