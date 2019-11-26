Wendy Williams Denies Rumors She's Dating Robyn Crawford

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Wendy Williams is addressing a recent report that claimed she and recent talk show guest Robyn Crawford are romantically involved.
During Tuesday morning's episode of her show, Williams — who gives her viewers daily updates on her new life as a single woman — responded to Radar Online's story which she said insinuated "that something romantical is happening between me and Robyn Crawford." The article was published following their interview on her show.
Getting straight to the point, Williams told her audience during the "Hot Topics" segment, "I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the D."
"They title the article, 'Wendy's been looking for female companionship and Whitney [Houston]'s rolling over in her grave because Wendy has found it in Robyn Crawford,'" she recalled. "I'm like, 'First of all, I'm not down with that.' All due respect to the lesbians. And Robyn is married. She's got kids and I'm not a home wrecker!"
According to the report, Williams and Crawford "became close" and have been texting each other since their sit-down interview on November 12. The talk show host has shared that, while the two have had dinner since their meeting on the show, their relationship is strictly platonic.
"I've never even been curious," she continued. "It's so complicated being a woman. I can't imagine two of us in a relationship. Yesterday, after the show, I got the surprise of my life. At 55, I got a period. I can't deal with two women!"
