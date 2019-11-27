Gabrielle Union Was Fired From ‘America’s Got Talent’ For Wearing Hairstyles That Were 'Too Black': Report

Gabrielle Union's reported exit as a judge on America's Got Talent has led to further claims of the show's "toxic culture," which was allegedly the reason for her departure. Now, new information has been released alleging that, prior to her firing, Union was constantly criticized for rotating hairstyles that were "too Black" for the show's audience.

As previously reported, the LA Finest star was axed from the show after speaking out against some "problematic" situations that were taking place behind the scenes, including instances of racism, sexism and more.

More context has since been unveiled with Variety reporting that Union and her co-star Julianne Hough, who was also terminated, received "excessive notes on their physical appearance," which eventually led to hostility with the production team.

While insiders claim that both women received repeated criticism of their hair, makeup and wardrobe choices, Union, in particular, was allegedly told her hairstyles were "too Black" for the America's Got Talent audience.