Ray J Seems To Be Sending A Clear Signal That His Marriage To Princess Love Is Over

Ray J and his wife Princess Love recently aired out their dirty laundry on social media for all to see, with Princess admitting that she was ready to file for divorce from her reality star husband. Days later, new reports claimed the two were on track to working things out, but a recent photo of the "One Wish" singer appears to show otherwise.
In the picture, obtained by Page Six, the 38-year-old musician was seen without his wedding ring while traveling through LAX.
This comes after his pregnant wife accused him of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas. In response to the claims, Ray J said he was "dedicated" to his family and that Princess' allegations were "uncool."
In response, she fired back, stressing that she no longer wanted to be married to him.
Page Six further reported that, after their social media feud, a source for Ray J claimed his wife was "jealous," adding that "stranded' is a big word," and "females are going to take offense to that."
"She has always been jealous," the insider added. "He can't ever go anywhere without her. Why would [she] be in Vegas, and he's only going to be there for the weekend? Why do you have to... go everywhere he goes? He can't even do his work — he was almost late for the show because of her. Ray J is not the kind of person to leave his wife and child stranded."
