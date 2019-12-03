Ray J Seems To Be Sending A Clear Signal That His Marriage To Princess Love Is Over

Ray J and his wife Princess Love recently aired out their dirty laundry on social media for all to see, with Princess admitting that she was ready to file for divorce from her reality star husband. Days later, new reports claimed the two were on track to working things out, but a recent photo of the "One Wish" singer appears to show otherwise.

In the picture, obtained by Page Six, the 38-year-old musician was seen without his wedding ring while traveling through LAX.

This comes after his pregnant wife accused him of abandoning her and their daughter in Las Vegas. In response to the claims, Ray J said he was "dedicated" to his family and that Princess' allegations were "uncool."