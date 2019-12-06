Deelishis And Raymond Santana Of The 'Exonerated Five' Are Engaged

Written by Moriba Cummings

Congratulations are in order for Raymond Santana of the "Exonerated Five" — formerly known as the Central Park Five — and former reality star Deelishis. Santana has just announced that they are engaged! He shared the news with his Instagram followers on Thursday (December 5), posting a video of him popping the question to the Flavor of Love star at an Atlanta restaurant. Judging from the clip, their friends were present to commemorate the occasion.

In his caption, he joked that their haters were going to be mad now that the two are about to be married. "Yea it's official... Ya can really hate me now!!" he wrote. "@iamsodeelishis is officially off the market... shes all mines... #GODgavemethegoahead." Take a look, below:

While it's still not clear how the two got together, Santana did recently refute allegations that he was still legally married to Nekesta Samone Shelton while courting the model. Deelishis is yet to go public with the happy news, but we’re sure she’ll be showing off that ring on the 'Gram soon enough. Congratulations to the couple!