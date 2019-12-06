Dr. Heavenly Apologizes For Starting The Quad And Common Dating Rumors [Exclusive]

Last week’s episode of Married to Medicine set the internet ablaze when Dr. Heavenly Kimes stated that her castmate and friend Quad Webb had slept with rapper/actor Common.

It all happened on Sunday (Dec. 1), while the ladies were vacationing as a group in Mexico. While playing the game “Shag, Marry, Kill,” things quickly became awkward when Dr. Simone playfully asked Miss Quad whom she would marry if she had the opportunity. Before Quad could answer, Dr. Heavenly chimed in, “Common, b*tch.”

Acting as if her statement was simply a slip of the tongue, Heavenly continued, “She done already f*cked him. I’m sorry, did I get permission to share that?”

“Absolutely not,” Quad responded, making note that Common was in a committed relationship with CNN commentator Angela Rye.

Not long after the show aired, media outlets ran with the comments as they speculated that Dr. Heavenly must have been speaking the truth due to her known friendship with Quad. Truly disheartened by the rumor, Miss Quad spoke with BET exclusively to dispel the dating rumors.

RELATED: 'Married To Medicine' Star Miss Quad Exclusively Dispels Rumors That She Had Any Relationship With Rapper Common

“Rumors get started when a person wants to think more about the ratings and less about loyalty and friendship,” Quad told BET. “I don’t know why she [Dr. Heavenly] would jeopardize our friendship for entertainment purposes, everything is not a joke.”

She went on to deny knowing Common outside of a professional setting. “I don’t know Common, I don’t have his phone number, and we have never shared the same space. I met him once during an interview with Sister’s Circle,” she explained. “This was a very professional setting, and I take my career very seriously. I do not use it as a dating ground.”

Sadly, the reported joke gone wrong left Quad questioning her friendship with Dr. Heavenly.

“I am so very disappointed in Heavenly, and I don’t think she realizes the repercussions of making such false statements,” she stated. “Her actions are not the actions of a true friend. What is most hurtful is that we were close for the last 2-3 years and what she did was very lowbrow and inconsiderate. Once again, a Black woman trying to tear down Black women.”

Feeling apologetic for her actions, Heavenly decided to share her side of the story with BET, exclusively.

“I had no idea that people would take my joke this far and create such a firestorm,” Dr. Heavenly told BET. “I thought that it was so far fetched that people wouldn’t even take it so seriously.”

According to Heavenly, she didn’t remember saying it, but after seeing this week’s episode, she realizes that the joke was done in poor taste. “I am deeply sorry to my girl Quad. Although it was a joke, it was one that went too far and I should have known better.”

You may be asking yourself, so where does the relationship stand with the two ladies? Heavenly hopes for forgiveness.

“I hope that Quad knows my heart and that we are able to move on from this because we have built a great friendship over the years,” Heavenly shares. “Again, to my friend Quad, I am sorry, and I had no idea that it would blow up like this. I take full responsibility for my words, and I hope that I did not hurt anyone which includes Common and Angela Rye.”

Let’s hope that these two smart women are able to look past this discrepancy and move forward in a positive direction.