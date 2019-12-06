Tahiry Jose Reveals The Real Reason She Turned Down Joe Budden's Marriage Proposal On Live Television

Now, to promote her return to the series for its upcoming season, Jose is speaking out about her shocking decision — and she makes it clear that she has no regrets.

Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose 's relationship implosion on Love & Hip Hop is one of the most infamous storylines in the franchise’s history. Fans of L&HH: NY can recall the moment when Budden proposed to Jose in front of millions of people — and several cameras — in New York City’s Times Square, only to be rejected by a tearful Jose.

Before we get into Jose's explanation, let's revisit the clip that stands as one of the most memorable moments in reality TV:

That was the last time Love & Hip Hop: New York viewers saw Jose on the series. Most recently, she appeared on The Real and was asked if she felt badly about declining Budden's proposal so publicly — an action she honestly couldn't avoid.

"Well, he proposed in a public place so, I mean... I don't regret it," she said. "I didn't know that I was that brave. It was one of the most important chapters of my life on national TV. I believe that the show had 5.1 million viewers at the time. So, to be able to say 'no' to the man I thought at that moment was supposed to be my forever was big."

She also added that she did not feel comfortable with the amount of reality TV obligations that would arise if she accepted the proposal.

"I had to do what was best for me," she continued. "I knew that that ring would come with show specials, the wedding specials... we were so big! People loved us together, but I couldn't do it. [It was] what my gut told me to do, so I had to follow my gut. None of that mattered if the relationship wasn't healthy."

When giving her decision a second thought, she doubled down, adding that she believes she "absolutely" made the right choice by saying no.

"I have no regrets," she said. "Of course, I love him. I love him as a person."

Watch her explain whether or not the two still have chemistry and if they will rekindle their former romance on the forthcoming season of the VH1 series, below: