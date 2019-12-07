Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test Over Tristan Thompson Accusations

A preview of Monday’s episode has dropped and shows a Facebook Watch viewer asking if Woods actually did agree to take a polygraph exam after claiming she would during the interview.

On Monday (December 9), Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith , Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones will answer fans’ questions about their most revealing interviews with celebrities, including Woods’ confession about Thompson.

Over 10 months after first addressing her involvement in Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s breakup, never-before-seen footage of Jordyn Woods taking a lie detector test is about to surface.

Woods is then seen being strapped in with wires as an administrator asks, "So are you ready to do your polygraph?" Pinkett-Smith then responds, "Oh, so there it is!"

During her RTT interview, Jordyn claimed that she only kissed Thompson and insisted they never had sex. "The last thing I wanted to do was be that person," she said. "I'm no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."

After the RTT interview, Jordyn Woods hasn’t spoken much about the Tristan Thompson. She has notably been building her brand, which many believe is stronger now that she’s not involved with the Kardashian family.

Tune in to the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Monday at 12:00 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.