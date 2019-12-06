Jordyn Woods And Khloé Kardashian Respond To Allegations That They’re Shading Each Other On Social

It's no secret that Jordyn Woods' tight bond with the Kardashian clan has been severed since she admitted, nearly a year ago, to sharing a kiss with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. While the incident that started Kiss Gate 2019 seems to have been blown wildly out of proportion, the reactions from all parties involved on social media has taken on a life of its own.

It started when Khloé responded to allegations from fans that she was taking shots at Jordyn on the latest episode of her reality show. “I’m seeing a lot of commentary about last week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I’m sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I’m frustrated that people try to create something that’s not really there," she wrote on Instagram. "Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life."

She went on to explain that she doesn't "hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE," explicitly stating that that includes Jordyn.

Well, it seems that Jordyn wasn’t really buying Khloe’s “high road” approach. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday (December 5), Woods posted a cryptic quote which many of her followers believed was a response to Khloé's lengthy post from hours before.