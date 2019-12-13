Keke Palmer Is Bringing Back A Classic '90s Dating Show

Keke Palmer will reportedly be one of the co-hosts of the new reboot of Singled Out.

The actress and TV personality will be joined by comedian Joel Kim Booster, and according to a Friday (December 13) news release from MTV Studios and Quibi, the show will “bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media. It will also “hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences.”

Produced by MTV Studios, Singled Out is slated to run for 20 episodes and launch in spring 2020.

“I am thrilled to be hosting ‘Singled Out,’” Palmer said in a statement, according to Page Six. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

The original program ran from 1995 to 1998 on MTV and was hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy (until Carmen Electra replaced her for the last season and a half).

On the show, the main contestant got matched with one of 50 possible mates after they underwent questions and games.

Congrats, Keke!