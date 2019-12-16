Gabrielle Union Wants To 'Chat' With Orlando Jones After He Was Fired From 'American Gods'

In the midst of what happened behind the scenes with Gabrielle Union and her removal from America’s Got Talent, the actress showed some support to actor Orlando Jones who was recently fired from the show American Gods.

Both of the network television shows are produced by the same company.

“September 10th, 2018, I was fired from American Gods. There will be no more Mr. Nancy,” Jones said in a video he posted on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 14). “I’m not going to name names but the new season three show-runner is Connecticut-born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart. He thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get sh*t done is the wrong message for Black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair,” he continued before thanking those who helped with his success on the show.