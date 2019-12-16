Gabrielle Union Wants To 'Chat' With Orlando Jones After He Was Fired From 'American Gods'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
In the midst of what happened behind the scenes with Gabrielle Union and her removal from America’s Got Talent, the actress showed some support to actor Orlando Jones who was recently fired from the show American Gods.
Both of the network television shows are produced by the same company.
“September 10th, 2018, I was fired from American Gods. There will be no more Mr. Nancy,” Jones said in a video he posted on Twitter on Saturday (Dec. 14). “I’m not going to name names but the new season three show-runner is Connecticut-born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart. He thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get sh*t done is the wrong message for Black America. That’s right, this white man sits in that decision-making chair,” he continued before thanking those who helped with his success on the show.
Jones tagged Gabrielle Union, Mel B, Nick Cannon and Heidi Klum, revealing that the production company “is a nightmare.”
Union soon responded to Jones asking him to “chat.” See below:
Executives for the show's production company, Fremantle, responded in a statement to Deadline that the show’s script shifted and had nothing to do with race.
Union spoke out again Monday (Dec. 16) when she gave advice on being a leader in the workplace during a female empowerment and inclusivity panel while at the launch of her holiday collection New York & Company event.
“Don’t be the happy Negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience,” she said.
With no clear date on when Jones and Union will sit down and talk about the Fremantle fiasco, the hashtag “AngryGetsShitDone” is in full effect.
