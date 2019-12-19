Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On ‘America’s Got Talent’

A replacement for Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent may be announced soon.

According to TMZ, Sofia Vergara is in talks to take over Union’s seat on the NBC show. The Modern Family actress reportedly had a meeting with AGT’s bosses but was 20 minutes late.

Apparently, that didn’t matter as she was able to sit down with decision-makers like NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy, as well as employees from Fremantle Media, the production company for the program.

Vergara is also reportedly in talks to become involved in other NBC projects, including a Spanish show that the network owns on Telemundo.

This latest news comes after Gabrielle Union was reportedly fired from America’s Got Talent for alleging that the show made racist demands and remarks of her, including that her hairstyles were “too Black.” During a recent panel on female empowerment and inclusivity, she advised the audience to not be a “happy Negro,” a clear shot at her experience on AGT.