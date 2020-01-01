‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Is Engaged

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Danielle Brooks is starting out the new year right as she reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 kicked off.
Taking to her Instagram, the Orange is the New Black star revealed to her fans the exciting news. "I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," she captioned under a photo of her dancing with her new fiancé. "I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!!"
"So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end," she added.
The photo also gives Brooks’ followers a decent look at the bling she received in honor of the occasion. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for her.
RELATED: 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes A Baby Girl
“You deserve all the LOVE,” one person wrote while Gabrielle Union shared nine red heart emojis in her comment.
In November, Brooks announced she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl. "Might be the end of the year but only the beginning for us," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "D&D."
Congrats Danielle and Dennis! We’re so happy for you.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Netflix
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS