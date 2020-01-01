‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Danielle Brooks Is Engaged

Danielle Brooks is starting out the new year right as she reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend Dennis Gelin just before 2020 kicked off.

Taking to her Instagram, the Orange is the New Black star revealed to her fans the exciting news. "I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year," she captioned under a photo of her dancing with her new fiancé. "I get to marry my best friend. We're ENGAGED!!"

"So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end," she added.

The photo also gives Brooks’ followers a decent look at the bling she received in honor of the occasion. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement for her.